Radio From Hell Wellness Check for June 2nd, 2026

The Basics of Intuitive Eating

Intuitive eating is a framework for healthy living that integrates instinct, emotion, and rational thought. This is a process of eating that supports physical and mental health. This framework supports all body types and is built on the idea that all bodies deserve dignity and respect. Here are a few of the key principles of Intuitive Eating.

Honor your hunger When your body sends you hunger signals it’s okay to nourish yourself. Fuel your body with adequate nutrients and energy so you don’t have to become “hangry”

Make peace with food. Give yourself full permission to eat all foods (short of food allergies). Let go of the idea that certain foods are off limits. When we deny ourselves certain foods (like carbs) we become fixated on these foods and often end up binge eating them later.

Pay attention to satisfaction. Food can be enjoyable and delicious. When you eat the foods, you really enjoy without any guilt attached you can start to notice true satisfaction and enjoyment from your food. Let yourself savor the flavors and textures and pay attention while eating.

Cope with your emotions with kindness. When facing difficult emotions, we often want to tune out with distractions (such as food). Find kind and gentle ways to sit with your difficult emotions such as talking to a loved one, reading a good book, solving a issue, or taking a short break. These methods will help you feel better in the moment and in the long run.

Respect your body Each body is built differently and will look and move differently. Just like we wouldn’t try to force our size 8 foot into a size 4 shoe, we should not try to force our body to look like (photo edited) models in a magazine.



When we allow ourselves to shut out diet culture and eat in ways we enjoy and that nourish our bodies, we will be healthier and happier. You can use these practices to help experience less stress and more ease when it comes to food. As always, start small and do what you can. Each small step helps.

https://www.intuitiveeating.org/about-us/10-principles-of-intuitive-eating/ https://www.intuitiveeating.org/definition-of-intuitive-eating/