Radio From Hell | 6.02.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and reminisce with an old Utah Word of the Day, then crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we talk about your favorite RFH memories from the last 40 years, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. Then, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check with Alaina Wood.

Watch above or listen below!!!