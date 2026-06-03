Boner of the Day June 3rd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S A GOOD BOY AND HIS DAD IS A TV STAR

A convicted January 6th Capitol rioter has officially been hired by the Trump administration to work in the Pentagon with some of the military’s most sensitive operations. Elias Irizarry, the son of soap opera star Vincent Irizarry, was 19 when he broke into the Capital through a window, holding a metal pipe. Irizarry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and received a 14-day jail sentence in 2023. He has now been appointed to work for the Defense Department’s Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict office, where he is assigned to the irregular warfare and counterterrorism section. Government staff have reported that this work ranks among the most delicate tasks handled by the Pentagon, with all roles requiring top-secret clearance, and that they are concerned about his suitability for the role.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: ANDY OGLES HAS NO PLACE IN AMERICA

Andy Ogles, a republican Congressman, has come under fire for his controversial post on X. Ogles posted, on the second day of pride month, “Homosexuality has no place in America…Happy Nuclear Family Month.” Ogles has since been condemned online by many people, including Republican congressman Rep. Mike Lawler and Ted Cruz. Ogles has since “taken it back” and claims he did not make the post. He said the “stupid, hurtful” message was posted by someone on his communications team and called it a “complete distraction” from his “America First focus.” But this isn’t the first time Ogle has stirred controversy with his bigoted rhetoric. In March, Ogles posted a similar sentiment about American Muslims, writing, “Muslims don’t belong in American society.” Ogles has also repeatedly referred to the democratic party as “libtards.”

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Boner Candidate #3: HOW ABOUT A PRAYER OR TWO FOR HIS VICTIMS?

A Church in Louisiana is being criticized for soliciting prayers on behalf of a Catholic priest who has been convicted in a major sexual assault case. Anthony Odiong was convicted of second-degree sexual assault for using his spiritual authority to manipulate two girls into sexual activity. Both charges against Odiong received support from numerous other devout women who reported similar experiences after meeting him. Odiong has been sentenced to life in prison, with chance for parole after 30 years. This Louisiana church posted a digital bulletin to a website asking people to pray for the former pastor, with no mention of his victims. One of the two women whom Anthony Odiong assualted issued a statement encouraging the community to pray for his victims, too. Letitia Peyton, the executive director of the TentMakers, which supports Catholic sexual abuse survivors, said the church “sends a clear message, whether it intends to or not: that the reputation of the church matters more than the cries of the wounded”.

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