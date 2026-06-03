Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 3rd, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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This Weeks Shows:

  • Pitbull & Lil John – tonight – Utah First.
  • Miss Iconique 2026: Utah’s Premier Drag Showcase at The Depot on Thursday, June 4th *18+
  • THE MOMENT AT THE DEPOT: Brat Anniversary Pride Afterparty at The Depot on Sunday, June 7th *18+ 
  • Em Beihold at Soundwell on Monday, June 8th
  • Kittie at The Depot on Tuesday, June 9th
On sale Thursday at 10am:
  • Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry at The Union on Monday November 2nd
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • David Lee Roth at The Depot on Tuesday, July 21st 
  • Mastodon at The Complex on Tuesday October 6th
  • Plini at The Depot on Friday, October 30th
  • Stick Figure – Utah First – July 8th  2027
On sale Friday noon – 
  • Bryson Tiller – August 27th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link 
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link 
  • SoJo Summerfest 2026 – now – 6/06 – Link 
    • Gone Girl vs. The Handmaiden 
  • 2026 Utah Pride Celebration: PRIDE ELEVATED – Link 

Friday the 5th:

  • 2026 Roll with Pride at Gallivan Center – Link 
  • Reptile Show at SLC Library – Link 
  • Utah Brazilian Food Festival – Festa Junina 2026 – Link 

Saturday the 6th:

  • Utah Brazilian Food Festival – Festa Junina 2026 – Link 
  • America First Field Night Run Nation at America First Fields – Link 
  • Brit Floyd: The Moon, The Wall and Beyond WORLD TOUR at Maverik Center – Link 
  • SoJo Summerfest 5K & Kids Run 2026 – Link 

Wednesday the 10th:

  • Writing From Within (from Amy Donaldson) All proceeds go to CAWS – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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