Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 3rd, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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This Weeks Shows:
- Pitbull & Lil John – tonight – Utah First.
- Miss Iconique 2026: Utah’s Premier Drag Showcase at The Depot on Thursday, June 4th *18+
- THE MOMENT AT THE DEPOT: Brat Anniversary Pride Afterparty at The Depot on Sunday, June 7th *18+
- Em Beihold at Soundwell on Monday, June 8th
- Kittie at The Depot on Tuesday, June 9th
On sale Thursday at 10am:
-
Knocked Loose & Denzel Curry at The Union on Monday November 2nd
On sale Friday at 10am:
- David Lee Roth at The Depot on Tuesday, July 21st
- Mastodon at The Complex on Tuesday October 6th
- Plini at The Depot on Friday, October 30th
- Stick Figure – Utah First – July 8th 2027
On sale Friday noon –
- Bryson Tiller – August 27th – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival at Gardner Village – 15th – 6/27 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- SoJo Summerfest 2026 – now – 6/06 – Link
- Gone Girl vs. The Handmaiden
- 2026 Utah Pride Celebration: PRIDE ELEVATED – Link
Friday the 5th:
- 2026 Roll with Pride at Gallivan Center – Link
- Reptile Show at SLC Library – Link
- Utah Brazilian Food Festival – Festa Junina 2026 – Link
Saturday the 6th:
- Utah Brazilian Food Festival – Festa Junina 2026 – Link
- America First Field Night Run Nation at America First Fields – Link
- Brit Floyd: The Moon, The Wall and Beyond WORLD TOUR at Maverik Center – Link
- SoJo Summerfest 5K & Kids Run 2026 – Link
Wednesday the 10th:
- Writing From Within (from Amy Donaldson) All proceeds go to CAWS – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/