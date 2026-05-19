Radio From Hell Wellness Check for May 19th, 2026

Self-Care While Traveling

Summer is nearly here and for many that means taking time to travel. If you are going to your kid’s sport tournament, the family reunion, or hitting the beach it is important to care for ourselves while we travel to help you feel better and enjoy your time.

Stay hydrated. When we travel, we often walk more than usual or spend more time in the sun. Be sure to replenish your body by drinking plenty of water.

Eat some fruit and/or veggies. It can be difficult to get our normal servings of fruits and veggies when we travel. Try to plan ahead and either buy fresh or dried produce you can eat during the trip. Search for restaurants that have some vegetables on the menu.

Try to disconnect. If you can, leave work behind when you travel. Do your best to avoid checking emails or sending messages. Try to enjoy the moment and let go of the stressors of work.

Say “no.” When we travel it can be tempting to try to do and see everything. Saying yes to too many things will leave you feeling exhausted and unable to really enjoy your trip. Choose a few special experiences and let yourself really enjoy them.

Pack a few self-care items. Bring along the things that will help you be more comfortable. Some ideas might include, ear plugs, eye mask, reusable water bottle, exercise clothes, etc.



Travel can be fun and stressful. Making time to care for ourselves while we travel will help us to make our tip more meaningful and fun. Taking care of ourselves will help keep our energy high, our mood better, and out body ready for fun and adventure.

https://www.worldpackers.com/articles/how-to-practice-self-care-when-traveling