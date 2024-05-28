Tech Talk with JD for May 28th, 2024

Rick and Morty take on Superman and Taz in WB Games’ MultiVersus
- Warner Bros’ take on Smash Bros pits all their most famous IPs against each other in 2D battles
- Featuring Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny, LeBron James, Shaggy, Wonder Woman, and Jake the Dog, among others
- Free to play, so it’s definitely worth a quick look
- Out today on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=dAydKj4j0IA
Get into some good habits in INDIKA
- Third person adventure puzzle game
- Play as a cursed nun in 19th century Russia who has the voice of the devil in her head
- Out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=GR5yBSiUwQ4
Hold the garlic, please! I’m playing V Rising
- A vampiric twist on a classic survival crafting game
- Avoid sunlight, suck blood, and rebuild your spooky castle as you explore the open world
- Out on Windows now, PlayStation later this year
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=C7KTI94LzI8
Having a bad day? Try the Compliment Me
- Tell this chat bot a bit about what’s going on in your day and a sweet compliment shows up
- https://complimentme.replit.
app/
If you want to take a break but get distracted easily, Take a Five is for you
- Set your time, choose your distraction site, and indulge fully
- Take a Five will automatically close whatever tab you open with it after the time expires
- Back to work!
- https://complimentme.replit.
app/