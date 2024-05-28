Boner of the Day for May 28th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THEY TOLD ME THIS WAS TO BE A CLOSED DOOR MEETING.
This past Monday in a meeting, Pope Francis used offensive slang aimed at gay people. It is said that Pope Francis said “frociaggine” which is Roman and translates to the f-slur in English, referring to gay people. It was used in the context of The Pope saying that there were “already too many “‘frociaggine'” in the church. This leaves some confused, however, since in 2023 when Pope Francis starting blessing couples that are LGBTQ+.
via Barrons
Boner Candidate #2: ALL THEY WANTED WAS SOME TALK ABOUT JAWS, DICK.
Richard Dreyfuss, famously known for his role in the movie Jaws, is facing massive backlash and had people walking out of an event at The Cabot Theatre in Massachusetts. Dreyfuss, instead of talking about the film, began to say derogatory comments that were homophobic, misogynistic, transphobic, and racist. “Jesus Christ what an explosion. Crowd was shouting at him and most walked out before the movie even started. Talk about the movie asshole,” said a commentator. The Cabot Theatre has posted an apology on Facebook stating, “We regret that an event that was meant to be a conversation to celebrate an iconic movie instead became a platform for political views. We take full responsibility for the oversight in not anticipating the direction of the conversation and for the discomfort it caused to many patrons…” However, many are still upset and are demanding a refund.
via Deadline
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: EVERY MEMBER OF THAT FAMILY IS SELF-CENTERED AS WELL AS STUPID.
Eric Trump posted on X earlier this Memorial Day weekend, “WE (THE TRUMP FAMILY) GAVE UP EVERYTHING FOR AMERICA. And we will do it again!” This has led to lots of people weighing in on the post. Former Representative Kinzinger said, “Your family has sacrificed nothing, your name will become synonymous with “Benedict Arnold” and how dare you tweet this, THIS weekend!” Another person said, “Lovely way of ‘honoring’ the brave men and women by advertising your merchandise,” after Eric Trump was advertising a sale on Trump merchandise.
via The Express
