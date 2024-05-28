Radio From Hell Wellness Check for May 28th, 2024

Caring for Your Mental Health

It’s more important than ever to take steps to care for your mental health. Just like caring for our physical health, nurturing our mental wellbeing can help lead us to a more balanced and fulfilling life. Caring for our mental health is an ongoing journey, taking just one of these steps today can help to enhance your overall wellbeing and lead to a happier, healthier life.

Get regular movement in. Moving your body for just 30 minutes a day can help to boost your mood and lead to improved physical health. You don’t have to do 30 minutes at once, you can break it into smaller pieces throughout the day.

Eat healthy regular meals and stay hydrated. Eating a variety of healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, along with drinking plenty of water can help you to stay focused and energized during the day. These healthy foods and hydration can lead to better long-term brain health and mental wellbeing.

Prioritize sleep. Getting enough sleep is crucial for mental and physical wellbeing. Deep sleep is when the brain removes any waste to help keep the brain healthy and functioning, without proper sleep these wastes can build up leading to disfunction.

Try a relaxing activity. In our fast-paced world we often need to be intentional about slowing down and relaxing. Set time aside for a calming activity such as meditation, breath practice, and spending time in nature.

Set goals and priorities. People often feel less happy when they are not doing work that aligns with their goals. Set some clear goals, and practice saying “no” to activities that don’t align with them.

Practice gratitude. Get specific about the things in your life you are grateful for. Write them down and/or share them with someone you care about. This practice can help boost your mood, and the mood(s) of those you share with.

Stay Connected. Reach out to friends and family you love and care about. Social support is critical to overall wellbeing and lifespan.

Seek professional help. If you feel lost or are struggling, reach out to a professional, either through local helplines, or finding a long-term therapist. There is no shame in needing extra support.



Caring for a mental health is a life-long journey and does not have to be done alone. Taking just one step can help support your long-term wellbeing.

