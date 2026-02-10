Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 10th, 2026

Feeling nostalgic? Check out the Disney Afternoon Collection – out Feb 26
- A remastered collection of some 90s games based on Disney TV shows
- Bonkers, Goof Troop, DuckTales 1 & 2, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 1 & 2, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck
- Available on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o94CwirSJs
It’s not October, but you can still scare yourself with Resident Evil Requiem – out Feb 27
- The latest entry in the storied survival horror series returns to the original Racoon City
- Play as RE:4’s Leon Kennedy (now a hot uncle) and a new character as you investigate some mysterious deaths
- Prepare to be startled!
- Available on Switch 2, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wFNN1f6hF8
Browse Wikipedia through a globe with SeekingBlue
- View thousands of Wikipedia articles where they occurred on the globe!
- Events, locations, battles, and more!
- https://seekingblue.org/
Do your civic duty and report ICE activity using IceOut!
- A map where people can submit possible ICE activity, including videos of alleged activity
- Reports are reviewed by a human moderator to confirm them
- Reports are sorted by severity–from raids and arrests to ICE agents eating lunch
- Map is refreshed every day so reports are new
- https://iceout.org/en/
In a long distance relationship? Why not Split the Difference?
- Enter two locations, choose if you’re walking, driving, or biking
- You can even find coffee shops or restaurants near your midpoint!
- https://www.splitthedistance.com
Now you can Morse as fast as you can type!
- Type whatever you want and listen to it Morse’d out!
- https://morsify.io/