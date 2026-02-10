Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 10th, 2026

Feeling nostalgic? Check out the Disney Afternoon Collection – out Feb 26
  • A remastered collection of some 90s games based on Disney TV shows
  • Bonkers, Goof Troop, DuckTales 1 & 2, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 1 & 2, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck
  • Available on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o94CwirSJs

 

It’s not October, but you can still scare yourself with Resident Evil Requiem – out Feb 27
  • The latest entry in the storied survival horror series returns to the original Racoon City
  • Play as RE:4’s Leon Kennedy (now a hot uncle) and a new character as you investigate some mysterious deaths
  • Prepare to be startled!
  • Available on Switch 2, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wFNN1f6hF8

 

Browse Wikipedia through a globe with SeekingBlue
  • View thousands of Wikipedia articles where they occurred on the globe!
  • Events, locations, battles, and more!
  • https://seekingblue.org/

 

Do your civic duty and report ICE activity using IceOut!
  • A map where people can submit possible ICE activity, including videos of alleged activity
  • Reports are reviewed by a human moderator to confirm them
  • Reports are sorted by severity–from raids and arrests to ICE agents eating lunch
  • Map is refreshed every day so reports are new
  • https://iceout.org/en/

 

In a long distance relationship? Why not Split the Difference?
  • Enter two locations, choose if you’re walking, driving, or biking
  • You can even find coffee shops or restaurants near your midpoint!
  • https://www.splitthedistance.com

 

Now you can Morse as fast as you can type!

 

