Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 10th, 2026

Feeling nostalgic? Check out the Disney Afternoon Collection – out Feb 26

A remastered collection of some 90s games based on Disney TV shows

Bonkers, Goof Troop, DuckTales 1 & 2, Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers 1 & 2, TaleSpin, and Darkwing Duck

Available on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4o94CwirSJs

It’s not October, but you can still scare yourself with Resident Evil Requiem – out Feb 27

The latest entry in the storied survival horror series returns to the original Racoon City

Play as RE:4’s Leon Kennedy (now a hot uncle) and a new character as you investigate some mysterious deaths

Prepare to be startled!

Available on Switch 2, PlayStation, PC, and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0wFNN1f6hF8

