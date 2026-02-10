Boner of the Day for February 10th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: I TOLE YA’ TA’ STOP LOOKIN’ AT ME!
A Florida man was so paranoid about the teens staring at him inside a Gainesville McDonalds that he starting going off on a tangent on them. His breakdown ranged from throwing a soda to flashing hit buttocks at them. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, William Heath, 47, allegedly doused two teenagers in soda before mooning them. Heath then ran outside to the parking lot but the teenagers were not far behind him. He then collapses into a bush, pretending that the teenagers assaulted him before police arrived.
Boner Candidate #2: WHY DIDN’T THEY ASK HER TO LEAVE?
Carrie Prejean Boller, a member of the White House Religious Liberty Commission and a former Miss California, said she opposes Israel and defended Candace Owens from allegations of antisemitism in the middle of a board meeting. She was interrogating victims of antisemitism with pressuring questions. She said things like, “Since we’ve mentioned Israel a total of 17 times, are you willing to condemn what Israel has done in Gaza? You won’t condemn that? Just on the record.” Asking the panel Carrie went on to say, “Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know. So are all Catholics antisemites? I want to be clear on what the definition of antisemitism is. If I don’t support the political state of Israel, am I an antisemite, yes or no?”
***WINNER!!!***
Boner Candidate #3: JEFF, YOU ARE ONE OF THE BLESSINGS IN MY LIFE.
Billionaire Andrew Farkas really enjoyed his relationship with Jeffery Epstein until it all came crashing down. With around over 2,000 email exchanges with Epstein, Farkas called him “one of the blessings” in his life and “one of the bravest men I’ve ever known.” Farkas advised to his investors in 2019 that his negotiations with Epstein began “before he was charged with, let alone convicted of, any crime.” There are no crimes Farkas has been charged with, and he has said, “I deeply regret ever associating with Jeffrey Epstein.”