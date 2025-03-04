Tech Talk with JD for March 4th, 2025

If you have a PC, Steam NextFest is an absolute must-try experience
- Hundreds, if not thousands of free demos for tons of upcoming new games
- Most are indie games, but some larger games also have demos available
- Use Steam’s recommendations or browse by category
- https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest
For a quick laugh, browse these rejected vanity license plates
- Read the plate, the customer request, and the DMV’s note on why it was flagged
- Did it pass??
- https://www.rejectedvanityplates.com/
Remember KidPix? Well now it’s back!
- Draw, doodle, and erase in this perfect recreation of the original Mac application
- It was Paint before Paint was Paint!
- https://kidpix.app/
Looking for a random movie? How about an endless stream of trailers?
- Simply refresh the page and Next Flick will pull up a random trailer for you
- https://nextflick.tv/
And your time waster of the week, 368 Chickens
- A simple match game that becomes surprisingly addictive
- 368 chickens is the exact number of chickens it takes to realize you’ve wasted too much time on it
- https://368chickens.com/