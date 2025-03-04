News

Tech Talk with JD for March 4th, 2025

If you have a PC, Steam NextFest is an absolute must-try experience
  • Hundreds, if not thousands of free demos for tons of upcoming new games
  • Most are indie games, but some larger games also have demos available
  • Use Steam’s recommendations or browse by category
  • https://store.steampowered.com/sale/nextfest
For a quick laugh, browse these rejected vanity license plates
Remember KidPix? Well now it’s back!
  • Draw, doodle, and erase in this perfect recreation of the original Mac application
  • It was Paint before Paint was Paint!
  • https://kidpix.app/

Looking for a random movie? How about an endless stream of trailers?

And your time waster of the week, 368 Chickens
  • A simple match game that becomes surprisingly addictive
  • 368 chickens is the exact number of chickens it takes to realize you’ve wasted too much time on it
  • https://368chickens.com/
