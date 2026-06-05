Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 5th, 2026

Opening:

• Scary Movie 6 • Reboot of horror spoof series • theaters • didn’t see it

Two friends get lost in mayhem of serial killers, murderer’s, and monsters. More Here

Director: Michael Tiddes

Stars: Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Regina Hall

• Masters of the Universe • reboot of kid’s TV show • theaters • 1 1/2 stars

A young man on Earth creates a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom. More Here

Director: Travis Knight

Stars: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba

• Power Ballad • Music-based comedy from Ireland • theaters • 3 stars

When to people bond over music and a late-night jam session. Danny turns Rick’s song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves. More Here

Director: John Carney

Stars: Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Peter McDonald

Next Week:

• Disclosure Day

• The Furious

• Stop! That! Train!