Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 5th, 2026

Opening:
• Scary Movie 6 • Reboot of horror spoof series • theaters • didn’t see it
Two friends get lost in mayhem of serial killers, murderer’s, and monsters. More Here
Michael Tiddes
Stars: Anna Faris, Jon Abrahams, Regina Hall
• Masters of the Universe • reboot of kid’s TV show • theaters • 1 1/2 stars
A young man on Earth creates a fabulous secret legacy as the prince of an alien planet, and must recover a magic sword and return home to protect his kingdom. More Here
Travis Knight
Stars: Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, Idris Elba
• Power Ballad • Music-based comedy from Ireland • theaters • 3 stars
When to people bond over music and a late-night jam session. Danny turns Rick’s song into a hit, Rick sets out to reclaim the recognition he believes he deserves. More Here
John Carney
Stars: Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas, Peter McDonald
Next Week: