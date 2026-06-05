Boner of the Day June 5th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT SEEMS LOGICAL…IF YOU BELIEVE IN DEMONS YOU CAN BELIEVE IN UFOs.

Cardinal Robert McElroy, the Catholic archbishop in Washington DC has removed a well-known priest as an exorcist of the archdiocese after he made a public comment suggesting that UFO sightings are the work of demons. Monsignor Stephen Rossetti made statements on May 29th after posting a video addressing UFO sightings saying; “As an exorcist I wanted to raise that danger. And that is that demons like to hide. … They don’t want us to know what they’re doing because they’re more effective when we don’t realize it.” “They can kind of get into your head, you know, and manipulate things in the world to influence us to do evil.” “It’s my personal belief that probably many if not most of these UFO sightings are in fact demons,”. Along with removing Rossetti, the archbishop is also cutting ties with the nonprofit headed by the Rossetti called St. Michael Center for Spiritual Renewal.

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Boner Candidate #2: HERE’S GOOD NEWS; GEORGE SANTOS HAS DISCOUNTED HIS CAMEO VIDEOS BY 55%

Bobby Allyn was called from a blocked number, he says, was George Santos. The reporter wrote George was “boiling with rage” when Allyn picked up. According to Allyn, George snapped by saying, “I’m George f–king Santos, of course I have a legal team.” The line that took Bobby by suprise: “This story is going to get you a gun in your face.” When asked what he meant, Santos allegedly responded, “You know what I mean.” On the positive, George is now reducing the price of his ‘Cameo’ videos by 55%! $150 will get you a personal video of George Santos, saying whatever you want.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: SCHOOL IS MEANT TO SMOTHER YOUTHFUL EXUBERANCE

A graduate of Chicago Tech Academy says her diploma was withheld from her and she was removed from her graduation ceremony after doing the splits on stage. In a video that has now gone viral, Tyvion Campbell can be seen taking the stage, waving to her friends and family before dropping into the splits and doing a little dance. She then reached for her diploma but was denied and later escorted out of the ceremony. Campbell stated “The principal Miss [Zataya] Shackelford told me that I need to think of a way to make up for what I’ve done. This was supposed to be a celebratory moment, and I made it about myself,” She also said “We did receive rules, but the rules had nothing to do with what you can and cannot do while you walk across the stage,” she said. “There wasn’t any written rule about what you can and cannot do.”

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