3 Men Rescued From Island After Drawing ‘SOS’ In The Sand

We’ve all seen it in TV and movies – someone gets stranded on a desert island and waits for a rescue by writing ‘SOS’ in giant letters. Well, it actually happened this week, when three men found themselves stuck on the tiny, uninhabited Pikelot island in the Micronesia archipelago.

"We were toward the end of our search pattern." An 'SOS' message written in the sand saved three men stranded on a Pacific island. https://t.co/Hd9kRGVHq8 — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2020

After their boat ran out of fuel, the men spelled out a giant ‘SOS’ in the sand, which was spotted by a search plane. A nearby ship then came to their rescue, finding all three men in good condition.