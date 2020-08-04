‘Simpsons’ Actor Not On Board With Casting Change On POC Characters

The Simpsons recently announced that it would no longer have white actors voice people of color on the long-running animated series. But not everyone is necessarily on board with the decision.

Harry Shearer, who plays characters like Ned Flanders, Mr. Burns, and Dr. Hibbert, told Times Radio “I have a very simple belief about acting. The job of the actor is to play someone who they are not.” He did say it was important for “People from all backgrounds” to be hired as writers and producers on the show.

‘The Simpsons’ Actor Harry Shearer Not In Sync With Show’s Decision To Stop Hiring White Actors For Characters Of Color https://t.co/BwLeXGvYw4 pic.twitter.com/4KyTJB56lm — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 4, 2020

The Simpsons was one of several animated series to make a similar announcement in recent weeks, including Family Guy, Big Mouth, and Central Park.

