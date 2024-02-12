Bill Frost on TV for February 12th, 2024

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Season 28, Monday Feb. 12, Comedy Central)
The Space Race (Documentary, Monday Feb. 12, National Geographic/Hulu/Disney+)
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Standup Special, Tuesday Feb. 13, Netflix)
Resident Alien (Season 3, Wednesday Feb. 14, Syfy/Peacock)
Players (Movie, Wednesday Feb. 14, Netflix)
The New Look (New Series, Wednesday Feb. 14, Apple TV+)
Ghosts (Season 3, Thursday Feb. 15, CBS/Paramount+)
Life & Beth (Season 2, Friday Feb. 16, Hulu)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 11, Sunday Feb. 18. HBO/Max)
Bill, billfrost, billfrostontv, Daily Show, ghosts, gina, Kerry, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, life and beth, players, radiofromhell, Resident Alien, rfh, space race, taylor tomlinson, The New Look, tv, X96
