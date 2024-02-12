Boner of the Day for February 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I PUT THIS ONE IN JUST TO HAVE SOMETHING STUPID AND FUNNY
Police arrested a man in Calgary, Canada by the name of Seyyed Amir Razavi for allegedly giving out business cards with a baggy of cocaine attached. Razavi was allegedly trying to get more people to buy drugs from him, so the business cards with the baggies were an apparent sample. Police found out, had Razavi arrested, and searched his home and car. They found cash, a scale, and more baggies of cocaine.
via Calgary Herald
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: ISN’T IT CLEAR? HE IS A MADMAN.
People are in shock after Donald Trump made some statements this past weekend in South Carolina. Some of the things he said consisted of defending the people from January 6th, calling China’s president a brilliant man, making fun of Nikki Haley’s husband, and other things. The most shocking statement of the night was things Trump said about NATO. Trump said that while he was President, he had a meeting with the European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. What Donald Trump said in regards to NATO is, “You need to understand that if Europe is under attack we will never come to help you and to support you… No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage [Russia] to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay.” This is shocking people due to the level of national security threat.
via Politico
Boner Candidate #3: IF YOU THINK A KID IN YOUR CLASS IS TRANS CALL THEIR PARENTS IMMEDIATELY
In Kansas, the attorney general is saying that when a school doesn’t disclose or conceals a students identity if they are transgender of non binary from the parents, that it is violating parental rights. “A child changing his or her gender identity has major long-term medical and psychological ramifications. Parents should know, and have an opportunity to be involved in, such an important aspect of their well-being,” said Kris Kobach, the Kansas Attorney Genreal. There is however, no law in place saying schools have to disclose a students identity to their parents. Kobach has been trying to enforce this, and has sent letters to different school districts demanding so. Olathe School District was one of them and they have responded by saying, ” As a district, it is always our intent and practice to work directly and partner with individual families and students as situations arise to ensure we are providing the appropriate and necessary support. We trust our staff to put the best interests of families and students at the heart of every decision.”
via NBC