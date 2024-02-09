Radio From Hell | 2.09.2024

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW

It’s Friday so, Sean Means is back to review the latest releases on the big screen, and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, Cindy Mitchell joins us to talk about banned books and we Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy, featuring Ogden’s Own Underground Herbal Spirits. Then we play another round of Beat Gina and Sim Gil joins us to talk more about the legislative session. And as always, we finish the day with the Boner Recap, news, and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the winner of Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!