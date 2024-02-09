Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 9th, 2024

What’s Opening on February 9th

• “Lisa Frankenstein” — horror rom-com — theaters — not screened for critics

A love story about a girl and the boy she has a crush on, who just so happens to be dead.

Director: Zelda Williams

Stars: Kathryn Newton, Liza Soberano, Jenna Davis

• “Out of Darkness” — Stone Age horror-thriller — theaters — 3 stars

A group of humans during the Old Stone Age are looking for land, while something evil is following them.

Director: Andrew Cumming

Stars: Chuku Modu, Kit Young, Safia Oakley-Green

• “Suncoast” — teen coming-of-age drama — Hulu — 4 stars

A teenage girl that has to care for her mother and brother becomes friends with an activist that is protesting a high profile medical case.

Director: Laura Chinn

Stars: Niko Parker, Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson

———

Next week:

• Bob Marley: One Love

• Madame Web

• The Taste of Things