Boner of the Day for February 9th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE KIDS COME HOME FROM DAY CARE AND ALL THEY WANT TO DO IS NAP.
Tonta Rachelle Voris has been sentenced to 6 months in jail after having six misdemeanor counts of reckless supervision and 11 felony counts of neglect of a dependent. Voris was a daycare worker in Indiana and she admitted to giving melatonin gummies to the children she was caring for. About 17 children recieved melatonin gummies at the daycare without parental consent or knowledge. The use of the melatonin and its side effects on the kids, which including increased drowsiness and bed wetting, are what raised suspicions to parents something was going on.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: THE PM WANTS TO MAKE GREAT BRITAIN GREAT AGAIN.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing backlash after making a comment about a transgender girl who was murdered by the name of Brianna Ghey, and then not apologizing to Ghey’s family for it. Sunak was in Parliament talking about how to “define a woman” while Ghey’s mother was part of the gallery audience. Sunak says he was referring to one of Sir Keir Starmer’s plans. “If you look at what I said, I was very clear, talking about Keir Starmer’s proven track record of u-turns on major policies because he doesn’t have a plan,” is how Sunak responded after being asked if he would apologize to Brianna Ghey’s family. Brianna Ghey was murdered last February, and her murderers, who have been found to be be a sadist and transphobic, have been sentenced.
via Independent
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: HE MUST BE A MIGRANT BECAUSE SOMEONE TOLD ME HE WAS.
Curtis Sliwa, leader of The Guardian Angels, was being interviewed about migrants coming to New York, in Times Square, by Sean Hannity. During the interview, members of Sliwa’s group attacked a man they believed to be a migrant and put him in a headlock while taking him to the ground. “We’ve got to take 42nd Street back, Sean, these illegals think they own this street. They think they rule the night. This is our country,” said Sliwa. The man that had been confronted in this interview has been confirmed to not be a migrant, but an local resident from The Bronx.
via The Guardian