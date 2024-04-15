Bill Frost on TV for April 15th, 2024

Under the Bridge (New Series, Wednesday April 17, Hulu)
Dinner With the Parents (New Series, Thursday April 18, Freevee/Prime Video)
Conan O’Brien Must Go (New Series, Thursday April 18, Max)
Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (New Series, Thursday April 18, Peacock)
Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver (Movie, Friday April 19, Netflix)
The Spiderwick Chronicles (New Series, Friday April 19, The Roku Channel)
The Jinx: Part 2 (New Series, Sunday April 21, HBO/Max)
