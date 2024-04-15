Boner of the Day for April 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S LEG DAY!!!
In Mexico, two women got into a physical altercation at a gym, resulting in one of the women biting the other woman’s finger off. A woman named Rosanna confronted a woman named Leticia about using the gym’s leg press for too long, and the two began to get into a physical fight. Leticia then bit off the tip of Rosanna’s finger. Doctors still don’t know if they will be able to reattach the finger.
via Metro
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: YOU’LL GET NOTHING AND LIKE IT.
Malcolm LaVergne, the late O.J. Simpson’s lawyer and now executor, has come out and made a statement that the family of Ron Goldman, the man Simpson was put on trial for murdering, along with the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, but was then acquitted, will not be receiving anything from Simpson’s estate. “It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing. Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing,” said LaVergne.
via People
Boner Candidate #3: NO, WE DON’T KNOW WHAT KIND OF POPTART IT WAS.
In Texas, a man named Jonathan Steele is facing second degree robbery charges after an assault he committed with Pop Tarts. Steele was shoplifting at a Walgreen’s and was confronted by an employee in the parking lot, which resulted in Steele throwing Pop Tarts at the employee. Steele is being held on bail.
via Fox 7 Austin