Boner of the Day for April 30th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: AT THE END OF THE DAY….PLASTIC IS PLASTIC.
In California, a driver was pulled over for crossing the double white lines of the HOV lane. When police approached the vehicle, they realized the second passenger in the vehicle was actually a mannequin. A state patrol officer said, “We’ve gotta give it to them, the appearance is next level modeling but at the end of the day… plastic is plastic.” The driver was given citations for multiple violations of the carpool lane.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: NAKED ON TOP OF BIG DADDY DUNE
In Namibia, people reported some tourists being nude on top of the Big Daddy Dune in the Namib Desert. However, the nudists were gone by the time authorities arrived. “It is very sickening and it really [creates] a bad image for Namibia,” said vice-chairperson of the Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations, Kenneth Nependa.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: LET’S GET A SNOOT FULL AND THEN GO KICK SOME ANIMALS
Two people visiting the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park, Clarence Yoder and McKenna Bass, have been charged with disturbing wildlife and being intoxicated while doing so. Park rangers arrived at an area at the West Entrance responding to a report of people bothering and approaching wildlife. Allegedly, Yoder approached a herd of bison and kicked on in the leg. Yoder received minor injuries and was later treated for them. Bass was the driver of the vehicle and was also found to be intoxicated. The two went to court and pled guilty while the incident is still under investigation.
via KBZK