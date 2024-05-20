Boner of the Day for May 20th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THE AMOUNT OF TIME HE WAS ALONE IS NOT THE ISSUE.
In Eagle Mountain, Utah, a driver of a transportation service called Wasatch Transportation is being charged with felony neglect of a child with a disability after leaving a 4-year-old strapped in his car seat and forgetting about him. Mother of the 4-year-old, Hillarie Siliga, explained that on the day of the incident, she had received a text that her child had been dropped off at home, but he had not been. Siliga says that she had been having issues with communicating with the driver in the past. The boy was supposed to get out of school at 1:30 pm and be dropped off shortly after, but he wasn’t brought home until 5pm. The child was found strapped in his car seat at 4:15pm at the residence of the driver. “Wasatch Transportation reported to the school that the driver forgot to drop off the student at the home. Fortunately, the child was left in the van for less than five minutes before the child was retrieved,” said Susan Thomas, a director of communications at Wasatch Transportation. “There’s no way he was in the car for five minutes. If he had been in a car for five minutes, where was he for the other three and a half hours,” said Gretchen Lowe, grandmother to the boy.
Boner Candidate #2: OH POOR NICK. THEY HACKED YOUR SITE.
Nick Fuentes who is known for being a white supremacist, recently streamed LGBTQ+ pornography on his X account, but claims that a Telegram channel called “Am Israel Chai” hacked him and streamed the pornography. “My proprietary livestreaming site was hacked after my stream went offline by someone claiming to be IDF Unit 8200. The hacker took credit by [watermarking] the porn and leaving messages on the back end of the site. Easily disprovable nonsense,” said Fuentes. Fuentes has been known to be antisemitic and denies the Holocaust. “We’re in a holy war, and I will tell you this. Because we’re willing to die in the holy war, we will make them die in the holy war. And they will go down,” said Fuentes back in July of 2023.
Boner Candidate #3: WE CAN TEACH REAL POLICING, NOT THAT SISSY STUFF YOU LEARN AT THE ACADEMY.
Police officers in Utah are in distress after their departments were found to have used taxpayer dollars in a conference for Street Cop Training in New Jersey that went against the Constitution. The comments made by instructors were disturbing. Here are a few things that were said, “I’d **** the **** out of the female driver. She doesn’t want to **** me back though,” said one of the instructors Rob Ferreiro. “There’s nothing else I’m good at. I love violence. I love fighting. I love shooting, and I ****ing love freedom… It wasn’t that long ago that we were drinking out of the skulls of our enemies. Like, I’m going to ****ing murder this guy, and then I’m going to take his head, and then I’m going to cut his head in half, and then I’m going to boil his skull, and then I’m going to drink out of that skull. ****ing rad, right?,” said instructor Tim Kennedy.
