Boner of the Day April 24th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: W E ARE JUST TRYING TO SUPPORT OUR BOYS IN BLUE.

Ashley Ketcherside, a mom of three who pleaded her innocence, is now accused of coaching women to sell their bodies for the prostitution ring that was being ran out of her house by her husband, targeted toward police officers. Ashley Ketcherside was arrested for allegedly running a prostitution ring out of her family home but a wide-ranging investigation revealed she has two prior prostitution convictions herself. The Ketchersides allegedly hosted members of the Godley Police Department and their spouses at their home, where they ran the ring for at least a decade. But when Michael was apprehended, Ashley told reporters she was blindsided by the investigation and maintained her family’s innocence. Ashley added that she thinks “two consenting adults should be allowed to do whatever it is that they want to do.”

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Boner Candidate #2: LEGITIMATE REPORTER, OR STALKER?

F.B.I director, Kash Patel, is being accused by a New York Times reporter of using bureau personnel to provide his girlfriend with government security and transportation. The F.B.I. began investigating the reporter last month for stalking. Agents interviewed the girlfriend, queried databases for information on the reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, and recommended moving forward to determine whether Ms. Williamson broke federal stalking laws. In response to questions from The Times this week, the F.B.I. said that “while investigators were concerned about how the aggressive reporting techniques crossed lines of stalking,” the F.B.I. is not pursuing a case.

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Boner Candidate #3: SOMEONE NEEDS TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT THOSE PESKY BOBCATS.

Donovan John Yates, 66, of Mona, Utah, Has a history of poaching-related convictions and has been charged again. The charges stem from an investigation that began when Utah Department of Natural Resources officers said Yates had “presented 12 bobcats for sale.” Conservation officers allege that the bobcats were taken while his license has been revoked, and that his daughter obtained the license for him to use. Yates was charged with four counts of wanton destruction of protected wildlife, as well as 10 counts of violating a suspended hunting license. He has already served 6 months in jail and has been fined for unlawful methods of trapping in 1991. He was also ordered to forfeit trapping equipment and was restricted from applying for trapping, hunting or fishing licenses at the time. Yates was also found guilty of illegally taking more than 50 bobcats in 2005 and was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in penalties and fines and to forfeit all traps and furs.

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