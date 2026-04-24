Sean Means Movie Reviews April 24th, 2026

Opening This Week

Michael – Michael Jackson biopic – theaters – 2 1/2 stars.

The story of the famous musician Michael Jackson, known as the King of Pop. Via IMDB

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Starring: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Doming

I Swear – feel good Tourette’s biopic – theaters – 3 stars.

John Davidson: diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at a young age which alienated him from his peers, he struggled with a condition few people had witnessed. Via IMDB

Directed by: Kirk Jones

Starring: Robert Aramayo, Maxine Peake, Somerled Campbell

Mother Mary – pop-star psychological drama – 3 stars.

Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm, on the eve of her comeback performance. Via IMDB

Directed by: David Lowery

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer

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May 1:

• The Devil Wears Prada 2

• Hokum

• Animal Farm