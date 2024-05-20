Geek News on the Radio for May 20th, 2024

John Wick: Ballerina

The new John Wick movie is coming June 6th, 2025, starring Ana de Armas!

Donnie Yen next John Wick spinoff

The blind character Caine played by Donnie Yen is set to be in a John Wick spinoff movie!

Grendell with Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company is set to be doing a Grendell starring Bryan Cranston, Jeff Bridges, and Dave Bautista! Read more here!

DC Studios Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow

The movie Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow is set to debut June 26th, 2026! Read more here!

Canceled Silk: Spider Society

Amazon has canceled the live action show Silk: Spider Society that would’ve been following the story of a Korean American girl that was bit by the same spider as Peter Parker. Read more here!

Paul Walter Hauser talking about Fantastic Four

Paul Walter Hauser breaks his silence on being in Fantastic Four, but reveals nothing about his character, just that he is thrilled to be part of the project. Read more here!

Carrie-Anne Moss in Fubar Season 2

Carrie-Anne Moss is set to be in Netflix’s show Fubar co-starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger! Read more here!