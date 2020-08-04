Disney+ Passes 60 Million Subscriber Mark

Who’s winning the Great 2020 Streaming War? So far, it’s Disney+. The service, which launched last year, has surpassed 60.5 million paid subscribers in just over eight months. That’s more that Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, Peacock, or Quibi.

Netflix is still the top dog in the streaming game with over 183 million subscribers, while Amazon Prime boasts over 75 million.

How many streaming services do you subscribe to? Which one do you use the most?