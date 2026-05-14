Geek News on the Radio from May 14th, 2026

Disney +’s Punisher Unfinished Scene

Disney is being mocked for an “unfinished” scene in the show, that is said to look like a “Grand Theft Auto” cutscene. But not just that, it seems that there were some audio issues early on in the release as well.

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Futurama and Season 14 Streaming Plans

When Hulu released season 13 of Futurama the dropped it all at once for those bingers out there. Well, now they are taking a step back from that. Season 14 will go back to weekly releases, so you bingers out there will have to let them stack up!

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Ahsoka Season 2

We have been waiting and finally got a release date for Ahsoka Season 2, but it won’t be until 2027.

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VisionQuest Release Date

The highly anticipated 3rd part to the WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest will debut on October 14th on Disney+. Where we will finally get to see Paul Bettany reprise his role as Vision and will take place after the events in WandaVision.

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Westworld Back to the Big Screen

Westworld is coming back to the big screen as the rights were David Koepp, the writer who adapted Michael Crichton’s Jurassic Park for the big screen, is now working on an adaptation of Westworld.

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