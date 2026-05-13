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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 13th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:
  • Yungblud at UCCU Center on Wednesday May 13th
  • Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at The Union on Thursday May 14th
  • Arm’s Length at The Depot on Friday, May 15th
  • Baby Keem at The Union on Saturday May 16th

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Coheed and Cambria at The Complex September 30th 
  • The Green at The Depot on Tuesday, October 13th
  • MC Magic & Lil Rob at The Depot on Saturday, October 17th 
  • Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin at The Complex on November 19
  • Niall Horan – Maverik Center – May 18th 2027

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
  • Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
  • Kilby Block Party – 15th-17th at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Living Traditions Festival 2026 – 15th – 17th at Civic Center – Link 
  • Salt Lake Art Show at Mountain America Expo Center – 14th-17th- Link 
  • Utah Food Festival 2026 at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – Link
  • 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival – 15th – 6/27 – Link 

Friday the 15th: 

  • Kevin Morby – Official KBP After Party at Urban Loung – Link 
  • Michelle Wolf at Wise Guys – Link 

Saturday the 16th:

  • Michelle Wolf at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Farm Fest 2026 at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • Queerby Block Party feat. Pattie Gonia live at The Complex – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 17th: 

  • Utah Royals vs Racing Louisville at America First Fields – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
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