Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 13th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Shows This Week:
- Yungblud at UCCU Center on Wednesday May 13th
- Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at The Union on Thursday May 14th
- Arm’s Length at The Depot on Friday, May 15th
- Baby Keem at The Union on Saturday May 16th
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Coheed and Cambria at The Complex September 30th
- The Green at The Depot on Tuesday, October 13th
- MC Magic & Lil Rob at The Depot on Saturday, October 17th
- Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin at The Complex on November 19
- Niall Horan – Maverik Center – May 18th 2027
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link
- Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link
- Kilby Block Party – 15th-17th at Kilby Court – Link
- Living Traditions Festival 2026 – 15th – 17th at Civic Center – Link
- Salt Lake Art Show at Mountain America Expo Center – 14th-17th- Link
- Utah Food Festival 2026 at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – Link
- 2026 Woodland Fairy Festival – 15th – 6/27 – Link
Friday the 15th:
Saturday the 16th:
- Michelle Wolf at Wise Guys – Link
- Farm Fest 2026 at Wheeler Farm – Link
- Queerby Block Party feat. Pattie Gonia live at The Complex – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 17th:
- Utah Royals vs Racing Louisville at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link