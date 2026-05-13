Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for May 13th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Yungblud at UCCU Center on Wednesday May 13 th

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at The Union on Thursday May 14 th

Arm’s Length at The Depot on Friday, May 15th

Baby Keem at The Union on Saturday May 16th

On sale Friday at 10am:

Coheed and Cambria at The Complex September 30th

The Green at The Depot on Tuesday, October 13th

MC Magic & Lil Rob at The Depot on Saturday, October 17th

Switchfoot with special guest Anberlin at The Complex on November 19

Niall Horan – Maverik Center – May 18th 2027

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Plazapalooza 2026 at Snowbird – Link

Sound Bites and Sunset Market at Millcreek Commons – 04/03-05/29 – Link

Kilby Block Party – 15 th -17 th at Kilby Court – Link

Living Traditions Festival 2026 – 15 th – 17 th at Civic Center – Link

Salt Lake Art Show at Mountain America Expo Center – 14 th -17th- Link

Utah Food Festival 2026 at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – Link

2026 Woodland Fairy Festival – 15 th – 6/27 – Link

Friday the 15th:

Kevin Morby – Official KBP After Party at Urban Loung – Link

Michelle Wolf at Wise Guys – Link

Saturday the 16th:

Michelle Wolf at Wise Guys – Link

Farm Fest 2026 at Wheeler Farm – Link

Queerby Block Party feat. Pattie Gonia live at The Complex – Link

Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 17th:

Utah Royals vs Racing Louisville at America First Fields – Link

Farmers Markets: