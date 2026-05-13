Radio From Hell | 5.13.2026

On Today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Christ presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and then we list off your Things That Must Go. After that, we crown Boner of the Day and take your calls with Hello Yeah What. Then we play a round of Beat Nick and finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Concert and Community Calendar!
Watch Above or Listen Below!!!
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