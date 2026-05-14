Boner of the Day May 14th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: OH, DO IT. PLEASE DO IT

Amazon is facing backlash for considering rebooting The Apprentice, the reality TV show, with Donald Trump Jr. as the show’s host. Amazon has already been called out for aligning itself with Trump through sponsorships of multiple Trump associated events, including his inauguration. “Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins and other Amazon executives began talking about the reboot idea internally early last year, around the time Trump was being sworn in for his second term.” reported The Wall Street Journal. Rebooting the program “would fit into Amazon’s push to appeal to broader audiences as it competes with Netflix and others for viewers.” Hopkins “has been pushing for more faith-based programming to differentiate Prime Video.” The show is not in active development and a host has not been officially selected yet, and it is unclear if Trump Jr. was aware of Amazons plans.

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Boner Candidate #2: AMERICA’S SYSTEM OF VOTING IS LIKE ‘EATIN’ GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD.’

Attorney General, Todd Blanche, is being criticized for defending voter ID restriction by bringing up “real world” scenarios in which people have to show their ID’s to go inside restaurants. Blanche was on Meet the Press with Kristen Welker when he argues that instead of directing anger at the Supreme Court for gutting a key protection in the Voting Rights Act, we should be worried about how, “Like every time you walk into a restaurant or a club, you have to show your ID… And that’s what we should be talking about.” Proponents like Blanche argue that requiring photo identification at the polls is crucial for safeguarding against voter fraud and upholding the integrity of the electoral process. However, the evidence suggests that these laws tend to disproportionately affect marginalized groups such as Black individuals, Native Americans, the elderly, and students. At no point in the conversation was anyone discussing entering a restaurant or nightclub, making Blanche’s analogy especially bizarre.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: ONE NATION…ONE RACE.

As part of a promotional campaign for the Freedom 250 street race in Washington DC, sanctioned by a Donald Trump executive order, IndyCar unveiled a T-shirt featuring the phrase “One Nation, One Race”. The design is a helmeted racing driver rendered entirely in white, posed in a manner that appeared to echo the Lincoln Memorial statue, set against a red-striped backdrop, paired with the phrase. While some online commentators note that the shirt made no direct reference to skin color, the broader imagery carried unmistakable implications. That reading was sharpened by the stark white racing driver set against Lincoln’s seat, and by the Freedom 250’s direct association with Trump, who effectively branded the event as a Maga spectacle with his executive order. Ultimately, the shirt was pulled from IndyCar’s online store “following feedback from customers”, the series said in a statement, “We understand that some individuals found its phrasing concerning.”

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