5 Tropical Cyclones in The Atlantic at The Same Time

For only the second time in recorded history, five tropical cyclones have formed in the Atlantic ocean.

It’s proven to be peak hurricane season, with one tropical depression, two tropical storms, and two hurricanes, Paulette and Sally, active in the Atlantic. CNN says the last time the Atlantic held five tropical cyclones was in 1971.

The National Hurricane Center said Paulette is currently causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” in parts of the U.S. Paulette’s winds could reach 111mph on Wednesday.

Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi on either Tuesday or Wednesday, bringing huge swells of floodwater. Parts of the low-lying Gulf have already been evacuated.

