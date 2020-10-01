5,000 Dead Pets Found At China Shipping Company

A gut-wrenching story out of China.

At least 5,000 pets were found dead in cardboard shipping boxes after being left behind at a shipping facility in Henan Province for a week.

A couple of hundred other animals were saved.

Officials are blaming the mass pet deaths on a “miscommunication”.

The animals included rabbits, guinea pigs, cats, and dogs that officials say were likely bought online as pets.

If/when they find out who is responsible for this mess, what should their punishment be?