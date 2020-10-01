5,000 Dead Pets Found At China Shipping Company

A gut-wrenching story out of China.
At least 5,000 pets were found dead in cardboard shipping boxes after being left behind at a shipping facility in Henan Province for a week.
A couple of hundred other animals were saved.
Over 5,000 animals found dead after being left for days in China shipping facility https://t.co/58BsnVVMYM pic.twitter.com/5JGNzBrp4A
— The Hill (@thehill) September 30, 2020
Officials are blaming the mass pet deaths on a “miscommunication”.
The animals included rabbits, guinea pigs, cats, and dogs that officials say were likely bought online as pets.
If/when they find out who is responsible for this mess, what should their punishment be?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.