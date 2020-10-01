Irish Court Says Subway Bread Is Too Sugary to Be Called ‘Bread’

An Irish court has ruled that Subway bread can’t be called “bread” because it contains too much sugar.

Under Ireland’s Value-Added Tax Act of 1972, the Subway bread wouldn’t be tax-exempt because it’s not considered a staple due to its sugar content.

The bread’s sugar content is five times more than the qualifying limit and the ruling was made on the white and wholegrain bread.

In 2014 Subway removed the start of the flour whitening agent azodicarbonamide which is banned in the European Union and Australia and also used in the manufacturing of yoga mats and carpet underlay.

