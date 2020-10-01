No Cruising – At Least For Another Month

Cruise ships are staying docked.

The CDC just extended a “no sail” order for cruise ships through the end of October because of continued coronavirus concerns. The order was set to expire yesterday (Wednesday).

CDC extends cruise ship 'no sail' order through October https://t.co/ji8yNhw6mR — NBC News Health (@NBCNewsHealth) October 1, 2020

CDC officials say recent passenger voyages in foreign countries continue to have outbreaks.

