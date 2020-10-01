Krispy Kreme Serving Up A SPOOKtacular Free Treat

This is not a trick.

Krispy Kreme is offering up a free doughnut to anyone who shows up in a costume on Halloween – either inside the store or at their drive-thru.

The sweet treat company is also coming out with new delicious donuts with a Halloween theme, including the Frank Monster Doughnut, Drake Monster Doughnut, and last but not least, the Wolfie Monster Doughnut.

"Krispy Kreme offering free Halloween doughnut to anyone who shows up in costume" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/AzhPifXq9L — Recipes52 (@Recipes52Net) October 1, 2020

