SunnyD Dropping Vodka Seltzer

SunnyD is dropping a line of boozy seltzers. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer started hitting stores across the country this week. The 4.5-percent ABV seltzer is modeled after the nostalgic sweet and citrusy orange drink and is a combo of real fruit juice, sparkling water, natural orange flavor, and vodka.

SunnyD is releasing an alcoholic beverage: ‘Welcome to this fiasco’ https://t.co/9JzuyCp9Za pic.twitter.com/G2nMBbV4DX — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2023

Each can contains 95 calories and zero grams of sugar. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available at select Walmart locations starting March 11.

