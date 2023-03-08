Life

SunnyD Dropping Vodka Seltzer

SunnyD is dropping a line of boozy seltzers. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer started hitting stores across the country this week. The 4.5-percent ABV seltzer is modeled after the nostalgic sweet and citrusy orange drink and is a combo of real fruit juice, sparkling water, natural orange flavor, and vodka.

Each can contains 95 calories and zero grams of sugar. SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be available at select Walmart locations starting March 11.

