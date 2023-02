An underwater kiss is a perfect story for Valentine’s Day. A couple recently broke the Guinness record for the longest underwater kiss. The underwater smooch lasted four minutes and six seconds.

Underwater kiss world record broken for Valentine's Day https://t.co/bn3cflFts1 — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) February 14, 2023

The previous record was held by a couple who stayed lip-locked for three minutes and 24 seconds.

