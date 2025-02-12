Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 15th:

Hazlett at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Lucius – November 15 th at The Depot

Ministry – June 1 – The Union

The Kooks- June 14 – The Union

Kidz Bop Kids – October 3 – Sandy Amphitheater

HARDY w/ Koe Wetzel – May 29 – Utah First

Alabama Shakes – August 22 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link

“GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link

Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link

2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link

2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link

Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link

Ballet West’s Cinderella at Capitol Theater – 2/07-2/15 – Link

Friday the 14th:

The Drag Collective Presents Stupid Cupid Featuring Lady Bunny at The State Room – Link

2025 Hearts Afire at Millcreek Common – Link

Fries Before Guys with Cocktails at Harmons (Bangerter Crossing) – Link

Sips Under the Sea 2024: Kisses and Fishes at Aquarium – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 15th:

THE MUSIC OF ABBA Arrival From Sweden at Eccles Theater – Link

SLUG Mag’s 36th Anniversary Party at Urban Lounge – Link

SoJo Date Dash 5K 2025 at SoJo Rec Center – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Sunday the 16th:

Enemies Tour Magic City Hippies with Mustard Service at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Dr. Phil Live with Adam Ray at Eccles Theater – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link