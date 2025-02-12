News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for February 12th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 15th: 

  • Hazlett at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Lucius – November 15th at The Depot
  • Ministry – June 1 – The Union
  • The Kooks- June 14 – The Union
  • Kidz Bop Kids – October 3 –  Sandy Amphitheater
  • HARDY w/ Koe Wetzel  – May 29 – Utah First
  • Alabama Shakes – August 22 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Gallivan Center Lights and Ice Rink Open – 11/22-3/15 – Link
  • “GLOW” Garden at Gallivan 11/29-2/28- Link 
  • Lots to Love & February Fun at Gardner Village – 2/01-2/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Valentines Tea at the Grand America – 2/01-2/17 – Link 
  • 2025 Art Market at Millcreek Common – 1/18-2/17 – Link 
  • Black History Month Pop-Up Art Exhibit: Visions at the Leo 2/07-3/15 – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Cinderella at Capitol Theater – 2/07-2/15 – Link
Friday the 14th: 

  • The Drag Collective Presents Stupid Cupid Featuring Lady Bunny at The State Room – Link 
  • 2025 Hearts Afire at Millcreek Common – Link 
  • Fries Before Guys with Cocktails at Harmons (Bangerter Crossing) – Link 
  • Sips Under the Sea 2024: Kisses and Fishes at Aquarium – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 

Saturday the 15th: 

  • THE MUSIC OF ABBA Arrival From Sweden at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • SLUG Mag’s 36th Anniversary Party at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • SoJo Date Dash 5K 2025 at SoJo Rec Center – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 

Sunday the 16th: 

  • Enemies Tour Magic City Hippies with Mustard Service at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Dr. Phil Live with Adam Ray at Eccles Theater – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

