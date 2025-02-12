Boner Candidate #1: LAWMAKERS DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW WHAT THEY’RE DOING AND HOW THEY’RE DOING IT.

Have you ever been curious how your elected leaders spend their time? Or how they spend your tax dollars? Well those are questions that public records can actually help to answer and that we have access too. Under moves lawmakers are actually considering in their session, for Utahns’ access to public information to be significantly curtailed and make the process of obtaining those records to be changed drastically. David Reymann, First Amendment attorney states that , “multiple bills, including one still under wraps, would undermine core parts of the state’s public record law and make it harder for Utahns to see whether the Legislature’s doing the public’s business.”

LET’S STERILIZE THE POOR. IF WE OFFER THEM AIR JORDANS THEY’LL BE ALL FOR IT.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has appointed Darren Beattie to be the acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs, a senior role that represents American foreign policy to the world. In My 2024, Beattie wrote on X , “Population control? If only!” in May of last year he wrote , “Pay smart people to have more kids, disincentivize stupid people from having kids.” Last week, Rubio told the reporters that Beattie was chosen for the post by the Trump transition team and that Beattie would be focusing on fighting censorship.

Boner Candidate #3: RED, WHITE, AND BLUE LAND.

GOP Congressman Buddy Carter, unveiled new legislation that would allow President Trump to enter negotiations to “purchase or otherwise acquire” Greenland. The Proposal, that is titled the ‘Red, White and Blueland Act of 2025’. This bill gives Trump the right to negotiate, purchase and rename the island “Red, White and Blueland.” The current owner of Greenland, insisting the island is not for sale.

