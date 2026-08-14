Sean Means Movie Reviews from August 14th, 2026

Opening August 14, 2026

• The Wrong Girls • stoner chase comedy • some theaters – didn’t see it.

Two aimless young women inadvertently gain telepathic abilities after ingesting an experimental drug, pitting them against dangerous rivals pursuing the same powerful substance. Via IMDB

Directed by Dylan Meyer

Starring Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat, Cate Blanchett

• PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie • Animation for little kids • theaters • 2 1/2 stars.

The Paw Patrol lands on a mysterious dinosaur island after a storm, where they meet Rex, a stranded pup. When Humdinger’s reckless mining triggers a volcano, the team faces their biggest rescue mission yet to save the island. Via IMDB

Directed by Cal Brunker

Starring Ron Pardo, Mckenna Grace, Fortune Feimster

• The End of Oak Street • Sci-fi dinosaurs in suburbia • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.

The Platt family bands together to navigate their new surroundings after a cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to someplace unknown. Via IMDB

Directed by David Robert Mitchell

Starring Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella

• The Rivals of Amziah King • Beekeeper heist thriller • some theaters • 4 stars.

Amziah King, beekeeper, musician, and anchor of his community, reunites with former foster daughter Kateri after many years apart, and fends off threats to his honey business. Via IMDB

Directed by Andrew Patterson

Starring Matthew McConaughey, Angelina Looking, GlassJake Horowitz

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August 21

• Tony

• Union County