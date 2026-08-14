Boner of the Day for August 14th, 2026

Boner Candidates #1: BEST TO LET SLEEPING POLAR BEARS LIE.

A boat passenger aboard sailing Norway’s Arctic Svalbard archipelago has been fined $5,255 for using a foghorn to wake a sleeping polar bear. According to the governor of the territory, people aboard the vessel spotted the bear resting on a patch of land near by. Soon after the sighting, someone sounded the ships horn, leading to the animals startling awake and evacuating the area. Local regulations in this area strictly prohibit disturbing, attracting, or pursuing polar bears, a species that had been protected in Svalbard since 1972, due to critical endangerment and habitat loss.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE BLUEGRASS STATE; THAT’S VENECKY, RIGHT? HOME OF THE VENECKY DERBY.

Stacy Morris, a mother in Louisville, Kentucky, discovered that her sons school book was written by AI, and completely inaccurate. On the drive home from school, her son joked that they lived in “Venecky.” Morris had no clue what he was referring too until he showed her his new student agenda from Farnsley Middle School. Inside, Kentucky was labeled “Venecky,” Louisiana was labled as “Lookoong,” Alabama was “Alotome,” Illinois was “Vitoiis,” and South Carolina was “Sorth Cuanto.” The bizarre map was just the beginning. Morris found multiple egregious errors throughout the booklet, including a distorted periodic table and unreadable phases of the moon. Families are required to pay a ten-dollar instructional fee for these agendas. Morris says she emailed the principal on the first day of school, but is still yet to receive a response. “This is not a misprint,” Morris said. “Someone did not look at what they were handing out to the students.” Morris is left wondering whether Farnsley was the only school to receive the error-filled agendas or if other families simply haven’t noticed yet.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: IF SOMEONE TELLS YOU THEY’RE TAKING DONATIONS SO ‘CHOMP’ CAN GET A HEART TRANSPLANT, DON’T FALL FOR IT.

A family in Weber County, Utah, is waiting on a new heart for their son, and someone has been using their story to solicit cash without the family’s knowledge or permission. Kourtney Barela said her son, Brandon, have spent their year at the Primary Children’s Hospital. Brandon was officially placed on the heart transplant waiting list very recently. Throughout Brandon’s yearlong hospitalization, Barela has shared updates about his condition online. Friends of the family have organized real fundraisers for the family in the past, but Barela said they recently realized that an unknown person was using Brandon’s photo and story to collect money. Someone had told Barela that they saw a cash donation bucket at a car show in Wendover that was collecting money using Brandon’s story. “We really want to get the word out that my family has not asked for anything,” Barela said. She said the family does not have an active GoFundMe and has not authorized anyone to collect cash donations on its behalf. Her concern now is protecting people, who want to help, from being scammed by someone who is exploiting her son’s medical crisis. For people asking how they can help, Barela said the family is asking for prayers and encouraging those who are able to donate blood. “With the shortage of blood, it’s scary to think that him or others may not get what they need,” Barela wrote. “Donating blood is free and took me a total of 20 minutes tonight. It’s something small but incredibly meaningful to those who need it.”

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