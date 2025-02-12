Horsegirl Rides Into 2025 With a Massive Tour

Horsegirl Saddle Up for North American Summer Tour, Including Salt Lake City Stop
Chicago-bred indie rock trio Horsegirl are hitting the road this summer in support of their upcoming album, Phonetics On and On. The band has unveiled a new stretch of North American tour dates, kicking off on August 4 in Madison, Wisconsin, and wrapping up on August 26 in Denver, Colorado—with a notable stop in Salt Lake City on August 24 at Kilby Court. Throughout the tour, they’ll be joined by Godcaster as the opening act.
These dates add to an already busy 2025 for Horsegirl, who will first embark on a winter tour along the East Coast before heading overseas for a European run in June, including sets at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto.
Their sophomore album, Phonetics On and On, arrives this Friday, February 14, via Matador. Although the band—singer-guitarists Nora Cheng and Penelope Lowenstein, along with drummer Gigi Reece—relocated to New York for school, they returned to Wilco’s Loft studio in Chicago to record the album, with Cate Le Bon producing.
Check out the full list of tour dates below, and listen to their latest single, “Frontrunner.”
Horsegirl 2025 Tour Dates
Winter Tour
2/22 Chicago, IL – Metro
3/21 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
3/22 Washington, DC – Black Cat
3/23 Raleigh, NC – Kings
3/24 Richmond, VA – The Warehouse
3/26 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
3/27 Somerville, MA – Arts at The Armory
3/28 Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
3/29 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
European Tour
6/7 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
6/10 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Club
6/11 Berlin, Germany – Badehaus Szimpla
6/14 Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto
6/16 Cologne, Germany – Bumann & SOHN
6/17 Antwerp, Belgium – Trix
6/18 Paris, France – Petit Bain
6/20 London, England – Scala
6/21 Manchester, England – Band on the Wall
6/22 Glasgow, Scotland – Mono
6/24 Dublin, Ireland – The Workman’s Club
6/26 Bristol, England – Thekla
North American Summer Tour
8/4 Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
8/5 Minneapolis, MN – 7th St. Entry
8/6 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
8/8 Dallas, TX – Sons of Hermann Hall
8/9 Austin, TX – Parish
8/11 Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
8/12 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
8/14 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
8/16 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
8/19 Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
8/20 Seattle, WA – Neumos
8/21 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Pearl
8/23 Boise, ID – Shrine Basement
8/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
8/26 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
With a hometown-recorded album, a high-profile producer, and a coast-to-coast tour, Horsegirl’s 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year.