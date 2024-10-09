Kim Gordon Releases Digital Deluxe, Vinyl Coming Soon

Shutterstock

Kim Gordon Drops Digital Deluxe of The Collective, Shares New Video

Kim Gordon’s second solo effort, The Collective, has gotten the deluxe treatment. This fresh release includes two new tracks—“ECRP”, which landed in June, and the just-released “Bangin’ on the Freeway”. Along with the expanded digital edition, Gordon premiered a striking video for “Bangin’ on the Freeway”, directed by none other than her daughter, Coco Gordon Moore. This marks their second mother-daughter collaboration on visuals for The Collective, following the earlier release of “ECRP”.

Fans who prefer the analog experience can snag a vinyl edition of The Collective (Digital Deluxe), slated for release on December 13 via Matador Records.

Sonic Artistry Meets Family Ties

“Bangin’ on the Freeway” blends the gritty, experimental edge that has long defined Gordon’s post-Sonic Youth trajectory with the personal touch of a family affair. Coco Gordon Moore, who already directed the video for “ECRP”, brings her creative vision behind the camera again, building on the artistic synergy established in their earlier projects. In fact, the album’s video roster reads like a who’s-who of collaborators: Clara Balzary shot “Bye Bye”, Alex Ross Perry took the reins on “I’m a Man”, and Vice Cooler delivered the visual odyssey for “Psychedelic Orgasm”. Notably, Coco isn’t just behind the camera—she also appeared in front of it for both “Bye Bye” and “I’m a Man”.

The Continuing Legacy of The Collective

Since The Collective first dropped earlier this year, Gordon has kept her momentum rolling. One notable high point was her late-night solo debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed “Bye Bye” with her band, introducing her evolving sound to a wider audience. This performance came as part of a tour supporting The Collective, a journey that has not only solidified her identity as a solo artist but also reinforced her enduring relevance.

Outside her solo work, Gordon has continued exploring collaborations. Most recently, she teamed up with experimental duo Model Home and frequent collaborator Justin Raisen for the track “Razzamatazz”, expanding the sonic universe she’s been shaping with The Collective and her 2019 album No Home Record.

For more on Gordon’s career moves and sonic influences, check out this interview, where she discusses her evolving tastes and current influences.

The Collective (Digital Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

1 Bye Bye

2 The Candy House

3 I Don’t Miss My Mind

4 I’m a Man

5 Trophies

6 It’s Dark Inside

7 Psychedelic Orgasm

8 Tree House

9 Shelf Warmer

10 The Believers

11 Dream Dollar

12 Bangin’ on the Freeway

13 ECRP

Preorder The Collective (Delux Edition) from Bandcamp.

Closing Thoughts: A Must-Hear Upgrade

With its dynamic blend of noise, spoken word, and unrelenting punk energy, The Collective remains a bold statement from one of alternative rock’s most fearless innovators. The two new tracks—especially “Bangin’ on the Freeway”—show Gordon still has plenty to say and a creative well that runs deep. If you haven’t yet spun the deluxe edition, now’s the time to dive back into Gordon’s sonic world. Keep an eye out for the vinyl edition dropping in December, the perfect physical memento for longtime fans and vinyl collectors alike. And if you’re curious about more visuals from this era, check out the video for “I’m a Man” here.

Additionally, for tour dates and more info about The Collective, head over here.

