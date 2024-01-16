Kim Gordon | ‘The Collective’ & Tour

Kim Gordon | Shutterstock

The Sonic Youth Legend Returns with a New Solo Album

Kim Gordon, the iconic co-founder of Sonic Youth, is back with her latest solo project, The Collective, set to release on March 8. This album follows her 2019 solo debut, No Home Record, and features the lead single “Bye Bye.” Fans can dive into the album’s visual world with the Clara Balzary–directed music video for “Bye Bye,” available to view below.

Kim Gordon Collaborations and Creative Journeys

Reuniting with producer Justin Raisen, Gordon also brought in Anthony Paul Lopez for additional production finesse on The Collective. This collaboration promises a fresh yet familiar sound for fans of her innovative approach. The Collective is available for pre-order. Learn more information about the album below:

Related: Find Sonic Youth and more in our list of the best vinyl reissues of 2023

The Collective Tracklist Tease

The Collective promises a diverse range of tracks:

Bye Bye The Candy House I Don’t Miss My Mind I’m a Man Trophies It’s Dark Inside Psychedelic Orgasm Tree House Shelf Warmer The Believers Dream Dollar

Kim Gordon Hits the Road

Adding to the excitement, Gordon is gearing up for a spring U.S. tour. These intimate shows will bring her new music and classic hits to life across various cities. Here are the tour dates to mark in your calendar:

03-21 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

03-22 Washington, DC – Black Cat

03-23 Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

03-27 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

03-29 Ventura, CA – Music Hall

03-30 San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

Fans can expect a vibrant blend of Gordon’s signature style and fresh explorations in The Collective. With a new album and a tour on the horizon, Kim Gordon continues to shape the music landscape with her relentless creativity and unique voice. Unfortunately, there are no scheduled Salt Lake City dates at this time.

More alternative rock news from X96