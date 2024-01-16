Bush, Cantrell, Candlebox Announce Tour

Bush | Shutterstock

Bush’s Summer 2024 Tour with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox

Summer 2024 is shaping up to be an unforgettable season for rock fans. Bush, the iconic alternative rock band, has just announced their summer tour, teaming up with Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains fame and the ever-dynamic Candlebox. This powerhouse lineup is guaranteed to deliver electrifying performances across the nation.

Tour Kick-Off and Schedule Highlights

The tour is set to ignite on July 26 in Bend, Oregon, marking the start of what promises to be an epic musical journey. Fans along the West Coast will be the first to experience the magic, with the tour concluding in the heart of the entertainment world, Los Angeles, California, on September 15. And the tour stops in Utah on July 31st. But hold tight; there’s more in store. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced soon, expanding this exhilarating experience to more cities. Learn more on Bush’s official website.

Grab Your Tickets to See Bush!

Mark your calendars: Tickets will be up for grabs starting January 19. Whether you’re a die-hard Bush fan, mesmerized by Jerry Cantrell’s guitar wizardry, or hooked on Candlebox’s unique sound, this tour is a must-attend event. And X96 is giving away tickets. Learn more here.

Bush’s Era and Fan Expectations

Who are you most excited to see as you plan to attend this tour? Is it the raw energy of Bush, the guitar mastery of Jerry Cantrell, or the distinctive vibe of Candlebox that’s drawing you in? Share your thoughts and prepare for a summer filled with rock anthems and unforgettable memories! And check out Bush’s Greatest Hits album on vinyl, released in 2023:

Bush Full Tour Dates

July 26 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 27 — Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 29 — Great Falls, MT @ Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena – Montana State Fair

July 31 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

August 1 — Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 3 — La Crosse, WI @ Copeland Park

August 4 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 6 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

August 7 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 10 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 13 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

August 14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 16 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 17 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 19 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 21 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

August 24 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

August 29 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

August 30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 1 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sept. 4 — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

Sept. 5 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

Sept. 7 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino

Sept. 8 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Sept. 13 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Sept. 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

