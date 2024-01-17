No Doubt Announce Coachella 2024 Show

No Doubt | Shutterstock

No Doubt | Coachella 2024 Comeback

Exciting news for fans: No Doubt will light up Coachella this year. The 2024 festival, happening in Indio, California on April 12-14 and April 19-21, promises an electrifying experience with No Doubt as one of the headliners. The precise date of their performance remains a mystery, adding an element of suspense to the anticipation.

A Rock-Heavy Lineup

Coachella 2024 is not holding back on the rock vibes. Joining No Doubt are legendary acts like Blur, Deftones, Sublime, Taking Back Sunday, and the Aquabats. This lineup is a dream come true for 90s rock enthusiasts, promising a blend of classic and modern rock tunes. See the full Coachella lineup (so far) below.

The Long-Awaited Reunion

The big question is: Why now for the No Doubt reunion? Fans have been eagerly awaiting their comeback, and Coachella 2024 is the perfect stage for it. Their unique blend of ska and pop-punk is sure to be a highlight of the festival.

And here’s a fun tidbit: the group’s debut self-titled album was released back in 1992, which means they’re celebrating over three decades of music. Find No Doubt’s self-titled album on vinyl below:

No Doubt Reunion

Coachella 2024 is gearing up to be an unforgettable event, especially with the return of the 90’s ska superstars. As details unfold, the anticipation only grows stronger. Meanwhile, this 2024 festival is shaping up to be a must-attend event for any music lover. Stay tuned for more updates on this epic music gathering.

Other Coachella Performers

More performers: Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Grimes, Victoria Monet, Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Justice, Lil Yachty, Bizarrap, Khruangbin, and others. See the full lineup:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

And speaking of outdoor festivals: have you got your tickets for this year’s Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City? The Salt Lake City festival features The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Joanna Newsom, Belle and Sebastian, Interpol, Dinosaur Jr., LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend, Wu-Tang Clan, and many more. Learn more here.

More from X96