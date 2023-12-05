Kilby Block Party 2024 Lineup Announced

Joanna Newsom | Shutterstock

Kilby Block Party 2024 in Salt Lake City

The Kilby Block Party 2024 lineup is out. The Salt Lake City festival is shaping up to be an unmissable event for music enthusiasts. This festival, known for its eclectic mix of artists, will feature an impressive lineup, including The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, Joanna Newsom, Belle and Sebastian, Interpol, Dinosaur Jr., LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend, Wu-Tang Clan, and many more. This event, catering to all ages at the Utah State Fairpark, is scheduled for May 10-12. Learn more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kilby Block Party (@kilbyblockparty)

Last year, The Kilby Block Party hosted Pavement, The Walkmen, Pixies, and Run the Jewels.

Joanna Newsom, an American artist skilled in multiple instruments, has gained recognition for her distinctive voice and harp playing. Her albums, including Ys and Have One on Me, are known for their complex compositions and narrative depth. Newsom, who last performed in March 2020, surprises audiences with her unique musical approach. Her latest album, Divers, released in 2015, is a testament to her skill in merging harp melodies with thoughtful lyrics. While she has introduced new songs in recent performances, details of her next album remain undisclosed.

Led by James Murphy, LCD Soundsystem blends dance-punk and electronic music, creating a unique, danceable sound.

Vampire Weekend, an indie rock band, has received Grammy Awards, including for their album Father of the Bride.

The Wu-Tang Clan’s influential album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) turned 30 this year, and they released “Claudine.”

