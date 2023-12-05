Sonic Youth Announce ‘Walls Have Ears’ Reissue

Shutterstock

Sonic Youth Revives Walls Have Ears

Sonic Youth recently announced the reissue of their iconic live album, Walls Have Ears. Originally recorded in 1985 and illicitly released a year later, this album is now set for its first official release, sanctioned by the band. Fans can mark their calendars for February 9, as the album will be available through Goofin’ Records. Adding to the excitement, the band has released the first-ever live recording of “Expressway to Yr. Skull,” a rare gem for enthusiasts. Listen to the track below and preorder from Sonic Youth’s Bandcamp page.

Walls Have Ears compiles live performances from three different concerts in the United Kingdom in 1985. This tour marked Sonic Youth’s second visit to the UK. The album will show the band’s history, featuring tape segues, onstage conversations, and unique versions of beloved Sonic Youth tracks. Notably, some of these recordings are from a show at London’s Hammersmith Palais, where Sonic Youth opened for Nick Cave. This performance was one of the last times Bob Bert, the band’s original drummer, played live with them before Steve Shelley took over the drums. Find more vinyl reissues.

Related: Read about the evolution of alternative rock.

Sonic Youth’s Legacy and Recent Releases

Sonic Youth, formed in 1981 in New York City, has significantly influenced alternative and experimental rock scenes. Their innovative use of guitar tunings and blending of genres has left a lasting impact on music. Earlier this year, the band released Live in Brooklyn 2011, capturing their final New York performance before their disbandment. They also shared In/Out/In, a collection of rarities, and a live recording from their 1989 Kyiv show, which was released to support Ukrainian relief efforts.

Sonic Youth’s reissue of Walls Have Ears brings a cherished live album back into the spotlight and serves as a reminder of the band’s enduring influence and experimental spirit in the world of rock music.

<a href="https://sonicyouth.bandcamp.com/album/walls-have-ears">Walls Have Ears by Sonic Youth</a>

Download the X96 App

Listen Live to X96

Read more alternative rock news

And keep up with Radio From Hell